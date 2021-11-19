The Harker Heights Police Department is warning the public of scammers posing as HHPD law enforcement on the phone, according to a HHPD news release Friday.
“On November 18, 2021, a local business received a call from someone, and the phone caller ID made it seem it was from the Harker Heights Police Department,” the release said. “Once the business answered, the caller identified themselves as a police officer conducting an investigation and directed the manager of the business to place all the store money in a bag.”
Additionally, police said the caller instructed the manager to have the bag driven to a remote location.
“Please be advised that the Harker Heights Police Department will never solicit anyone or businesses for money,” HHPD said Friday.
“If anyone in the community experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge of any activity of this nature, we are urging you to please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440,” the release said.
(2) comments
Did this buisness pay (hope not)
Common sense what happened to people they need to get there heads out of their phones
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.