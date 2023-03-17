One man and one woman are wanted by the Harker Heights Police Department — both suspected of being involved in separate theft cases.
Police say the man is suspected of being involved in a theft at Target on March 1, and the woman is suspected of being involved in a theft at a Mickey’s Convenience Store on West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Tuesday. HHPD shared photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.
