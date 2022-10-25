Theft suspect

Harker Heights police posted this picture on their Facebook page and received credible tips on the identification of this suspect wanted for theft from a local fast-food restaurant.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department have received information which helped them to identity the suspect in a theft that occurred Oct. 8 at McDonald’s on Indian Trail Drive.

Tips were received after investigators posted a photograph from the theft on the police department’s website. The tips helped identify the suspect, police said.

