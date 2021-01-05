The Harker Heights Police Department is launching its #9PM routine to remind residents to lock up.
The #9PM routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Every night the department will send out a nightly reminder at 9 p.m. to lock up. Residents are asked to set a nightly reminder on their smartphones or other devices that will remind them to follow the #9PM routine.
