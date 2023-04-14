Police say that a security guard at a Harker Heights nightclub was one of “multiple victims” of a stabbing incident early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.
Harker Heights police said earlier in the week that five people had been stabbed at a business in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
In the arrest affidavit for a 33-year-old Killeen woman, police said they spoke with the security guard, who said the fight began inside the club.
Police identified the woman as Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt, but she is listed in the Bell County Jail under the last name Smith. According to the jail website, Jones Pruitt is an alias.
“(He) stated that he was separating two women fighting on the dance floor when one of the women stabbed him in the middle of his upper back,” the affidavit read.
Police said many witnesses reported the women were fighting in the club when Smith began stabbing people. Police said multiple people showed them videos taken of the incident.
“The suspect can be clearly seen in videos engaged in a physical altercation with another female while (the security officer) stands between the two. The suspect then begins swinging her arms and strikes (the security officer) while his back is turned toward the suspect. (The security officer) immediately reacts as if he had been stabbed,” police said in the affidavit.
On Monday, Pruitt was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson with a bond set at $100,000 and was transported to the Bell County Jail, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.