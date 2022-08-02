The Harker Heights Police Department will host two free classes this month on how area residents can respond to active shooter situations.
Shootings can take place anywhere: grocery store, restaurant, church, concert, workplace, nightclub or a school.
A two-hour educational class, hosted by Heights police, aims to give residents the tools to know how to best respond during an active shooter event.
HHPD is calling the class “CRASE” which stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.
“HHPD has offered CRASE classes in the past to businesses only; this will be the first time it is offered to the public,” HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said in an email to the Herald Monday. “In 2 hours, CRASE class participants will receive an overview of historical attack events which impacted law enforcement response. Participants will also be provided with strategies to prepare for an active attack and steps to take to help the law enforcement response.”
The classes, open to those age 18 and over, will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 and 27 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Those interested in attending one of the two CRASE classes may contact HHPD Officer Crystal Thomas at cthomas@harkerheights.gov.
