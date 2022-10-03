The Harker Heights Police Department confirmed a 62-year-old woman died in a two-car accident on Sunday.
Alice Jean Bates, of Killeen, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bates, the driver of a Ford Focus, was involved in a head-on collision when the driver of a Chevy Camaro “veered into the opposite lane” of traffic, Heights police said in a news release on Monday morning.
Police said emergency responders extricated Bates from her vehicle and attempted life-saving measures, to no avail.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy on Bates to be performed.
“The driver of the Chevy Camaro sustained no injuries and was examined on scene and released,” police said. “Investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit.”
