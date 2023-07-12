The pool at Harker Heights’ Carl Levin Park will soon be open longer thanks to it being fully-staffed, city officials announced in a news release Wednesday.
Beginning Wednesday, the pool is now open from 1:30-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Swim lessons are still available for Level 2, 3, and 4/5 for Session 4, July 17-July 27; and Session 5, July 31-Aug. 10. To register for swim lessons, visit the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool is a seasonal pool operated by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department. The pool will close Aug. 13 for the 2023 season.
The pool opened for the season on June 9 and was only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.