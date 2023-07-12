Heights pool

With the low cloud cover and cooler temperatures Sunday, the community pool at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights was the place to be. Officials said Saturday's crowd filled the place to capacity at 100 people.

The pool at Harker Heights’ Carl Levin Park will soon be open longer thanks to it being fully-staffed, city officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the pool is now open from 1:30-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

