The Harker Heights public swimming pool at Carl Levin Park will open on June 4, which is after the originally scheduled date.
A staff shortage has caused the city to make the change, said Jeff Achee, director of Parks and Recreation.
As a result of the shortage, “open swim” will also be shortened. Open swim will now be open Friday through Sunday. Hours of pool operation will be 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The pool will not be open for open swim Monday through Thursday.
The Learn to Swim program will continue to operate as normal, however, the release said.
There are still openings for most swim lesson sessions. Registration for swim lessons can be done at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
