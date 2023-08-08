LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Harker Heights City Council had been scheduled to set the city’s preliminary tax rate Tuesday, but it didn’t happen.

According to City Manager David Mitchell, the Bell County Appraisal District’s final property valuation numbers were turned in late, so city officials didn’t have the official Truth-in-Taxation calculation to include the official No New Revenue rate and Voter Approval rate.

