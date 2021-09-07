The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce brings back its 13th annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees are able to enjoy a wide number of food and merchandise from local artisans, live entertainment, and Texas wines and brews. There are currently 60 vendors who will showcase their products at the festival. The festival will be held outside at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights. Social distancing is recommended but masks are not required. In the past, the festival has reached over 5,000 in attendance. This year, attendance count is uncertain.
“Due to COVID-19, we can’t estimate the number of attendees but since the event is outside social distancing will be very easy,” chamber President and CEO Gina Pence said, “We hope that this festival will help keep our communities and local business thriving in this economic discourse.”
Admission is free, however, there is a $10 parking pass fee per car being parked at the venue. Parking passes will not be sold at the venue and must be purchased prior to the event. Parking proceeds will be given to local nonprofit organizations. The chamber is still accepting vendor and sponsor applications. For more information about the festival and activities, www.hhfoodandwine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.