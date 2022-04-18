Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant served for other agency reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the area of Westcliff Road and Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Mustang Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of North W.S. Young Drive and Patricia Circle.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
Failure to identify, not a fugitive, reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Littleleaf Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 110 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 5:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
Narcotics investigation reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
Criminal warrant, arrest for other agency reported at 7:28 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Moonlight Drive.
Harassment by telephone reported at 1:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Criminal warrant, arrest for other agency reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 4:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Waterproof Drive.
Assault reported at 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Captain Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the area of East C Avenue and North Eighth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Robbery, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Welfare check reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
Theft reported at 2:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Arrest for assault, family violence reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Terry Drive.
Display of fictitious license plate reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Arrest, assist other agency, tempering with government record/bond forfeiture reported at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Arrest for reckless driving, possession of marijuana reported at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
Found property reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Assault, family violence, criminal mischief reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street
Assault reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
Arrest, agency assist for failure to appear, bond forfeiture, assault of family member reported at 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Runaway reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Arrest for speeding, outstanding warrants reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Arrest for outstanding warrants, displaying wrong license plate, theft, public nuisance reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Arrest for taking water unlawfully reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Arrest for outstanding warrants reported at 10:29 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Arrest for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, agency assist, no drivers license, failure to appear reported at 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:16 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Arrest for municipal court warrants at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Assault by threat reported at 9:31 a.m. Sunday in Castleberry Street.
Accident reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Theft reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Arrest for assault with bodily injury to a family member reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Reckless driver reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Arrest for resisting arrest, search, transport reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
