Name: Harlan M. Williams
Age: 59
City of residence: Harker Heights
Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Occupation: Banking
How would you describe your upbringing?
I had a traditional upbringing born and raised in the inner city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. My father worked in the steel mills and was an entrepreneur. My mother was a housewife. If we had a theme for our family it would have been Faith and Business — my father made sure we worked and my mom made sure we were in Sunday school and church.
As a result of my upbringing, I work diligently every day and I love the Lord God with all my heart soul and mind.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
It’s a time to remember and reflect on the history of African-American people in this country — the good the bad and the ugly. To also honor the contributions that many African-Americans have made to this nation and to ensure that our children and world know the rich history and the positive impact that we have made in America; in the fields of science, religion, politics, business, education, engineering, agriculture, space and that’s just to mention a few. It’s important that we continue to recognize Black history because, for hundreds of years, our contribution, importance and value to this country was stifled, hidden and devalued intentionally. If I had to give one word to describe African American experience and Black History Month, it would be perseverance.
What is something all people should know about Black History?
To truly understand the importance of Black History Month or African-American History Month and why it was originally established. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood-Copperas Cove area can improve as a community?
Many African-Americans and minorities Black and brown people are doing very well in this community. God has truly blessed us and one thing that we can do to improve our community is to remember where we came from — strong God fearing ancestors — and to lift as we climb to help others that are less fortunate than we are.
