HARKER HEIGHTS — Resident Howard Arey went before the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday to ask members about the status of the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
The City Council repealed the ordinance last fall less than two weeks after voters approved it at the polls, citing the measure’s conflict with state law on the enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses.
The ordinance, known as Proposition A, would have banned police officers from making arrests or issuing citations for misdemeanor pot possession.
However, a referendum to reverse the city’s repeal was on the May election ballot, and it passed by a single vote, 1,635 votes to 1,634 — appearing to reverse the city’s repeal action.
“Since the election, the status of “Prop A” has not been discussed by this city a single time,” Arey said in his remarks to the council. “Even though the council’s previous repeal ordinance was laid aside by Harker Heights citizens in a referendum, one would never know it because this council has not discussed it in a council meeting since the election.”
Just before the May election, City Manager David Mitchell said the city attorney informed him and the referendum’s petitioners that an ordinance on the city’s books would not allow the council to adopt the marijuana ordinance, known as Proposition A because of its conflict with state law, so the outcome of the referendum vote would be moot.
The city sent out a news release outlining the attorney’s opinion the following day.
Arey cited the fact that he filed an open records request with the city to obtain a copy of the city attorney’s written opinion on the matter, only to be told none existed.
“We now know that despite the city’s proclamations ... there was no legal opinion — at least not in written form,” Arey said to the council. “The city response to my open records request was that there was no opinion responsive to my request.”
Arey continued, “I’m asking you to clarify what the status of the city ordinance is, and if we have overruled our city charter via some city ordinance, then this council owes an explanation to voters on why a referendum ballot did not matter.”
Arey, who made it clear he was not in favor of marijuana decriminalization, told the council that residents should hear in open forum the legal opinion provided that enabled the council to disregard the outcome of the May referendum vote.
When Arey pressed the council for an immediate explanation, Mayor Michael Blomquist simply said, “Thank you.”
Two city council candidates who supported the marijuana decriminalization ordinance won election to the council in the May vote.
Lynda Nash was reelected to a second three-year term and newcomer Stacey Wilson was elected to fill the remaining year of Blomquist’s term, which he forfeited in seeking the mayor’s post.
Killeen voters approved a similar marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall, after which the Killeen City Council amended the measure but allowed it to become law.
The Bell County Commissioners Court subsequently authorized the county attorney and district attorney to sue Killeen over the ordinance, with the lawsuit being filed in April.
Killeen hired a Dallas-based law firm to represent the city in court and has so far paid out more than $42,000 in legal fees.
The lawsuit is now before the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.
The marijuana decriminalization measures were initiated by Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive organization that has succesfully pushed for approval of similar ordinances in cities across the state.
To date, Killeen is the only city to face legal action over its adoption of the measure.
(6) comments
KDH should have noted that if the topic Mr. Arey was complaining about NOT on the agenda then by the law the Mayor was limited by law from answering Mr. Arey's question.
The Mayor's apparent indifference to the question may have actually just been the Mayor following the law.
MAJAG89. You have a complete misunderstanding of Texas Government Code 551.042, which Mayor Blomquist actually recited immediately before my question. There was nothing under law to prevent him from providing a factual response or restatement of policy. As this article reported, he provide no answer. The slide summarizing the law was actually on the screen when he did not provide an answer.
Sec. 551.042. INQUIRY MADE AT MEETING. (a) If, at a meeting of a governmental body, a member of the public or of the governmental body inquires about a subject for which notice has not been given as required by this subchapter, the notice provisions of this subchapter do not apply to:
(1) a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry; or
(2) a recitation of existing policy in response to the inquiry.
(b) Any deliberation of or decision about the subject of the inquiry shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda for a subsequent meeting.
MAJAG89, further, you said I was "complaining" but since when is a Citizen asking a question regarding the unclear outcome of an election deemed to be "complaining?"
Even if the Mayor was being cautious under the law as you infer, would that not mean he would direct city staff to clarify the issue at a future meeting? He did not.
When I walked back to my seat, a gentleman who I did not know asked me, "don't they have to give you an answer?" They should give the city's voters an answer...but we know they will not.
I might also add MAJAG89 that you said I was "complaining." Since when is asking a question of our elected officials at a council meeting immediately deemed to be complaining? Does a Citizen who voted in an election have the right to ask a question about the outcome of an election which the city council has been totally silent on?
Even if the Mayor was being "cautious under the law" as you infer, might that also mean he would have directed city staff to put this on a future agenda? But he did not.
When I walked back to my seat, a gentleman seated beside me who I did not know asked me, "don't they have to give you an answer?" They should. But we know they will not.
How do you think this should have been handled?
If you want to force the issue talk to Nash or Wilson. They both supported Prop A. Have them put it on the agenda and force the issue into public debate.
As for any "misunderstanding" I have the law, you can pontificate all you want about what you think the law says, the reality of how it is actually applied is very different when it comes to our local government agencies.
Hence why you got no answer.
If you think the mayor is violating the law, file a complaint with the appropriate State Agency.
Actually - you are just flat out wrong even if you "have the law.". I have gone through the State-required training for Government Code 551 as it was required for an appointed board position within the County. The law is not to prevent dialogue between Citizen and elected but to ensure that other Citizens are aware of the discussion ahead of time. Govt 551 is not a shield for the elected but a guarantee of transparency for all Citizens. So you can insult all you want - you're incorrect.
But you're getting wrapped up on the Mayor's declining to answer or direct its discussion on a future agenda. The central issue is whether our city owes its Citizens an answer regarding an election. Nothing has been provided to Citizens.
Do you believe the city council should provide clarity and answers regarding an election? Or do you think saying not-a-single-thing in two months is acceptable?
