One Harker Heights resident credits martial arts with keeping her young and active — and a pillar in the community.
Lee Soon Shaw, 83, of Harker Heights, was inducted into the Korean Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame two years ago for her mastery of various forms of martial arts.
“Martial arts are very good exercise — good for your health and emotions and it will help you stay young,” Shaw said. “I am 83 years old and I still move around really good.”
Shaw was initially introduced to martial arts because of her family’s involvement, she said.
“My cousin was a jiu jitsu and judo instructor, and I used to take him to the class,” Shaw said. “In the next room, they were teaching kung fu, so I started learning kung fu in 1961.”
Now, 60 years later, she has retired from professional practice of the martial arts, but still attends classes once in a while for fun — and to keep up her skills.
Martial arts is a good activity for people of all ages, Shaw said.
“I had a student when I had a school who started at 3 years old, and he is excellent now,” Shaw said. “It is never too late to start. I have had a student as old as 83 years old and he is excellent, too.”
She and her husband moved to the Bell County area when his military service brought him to Fort Hood, and that is where their family settled and she and her husband raised five daughters and one son.
Their daughters live all over the country from Colorado, to St. Louis, New York and North Carolina, and one who lives in Austin.
But the family’s local roots are strong, with another well-known family member, Shaw’s late sister-in-law Rose Hereford who was the first African American city councilwoman in Killeen.
Shaw said she loves many things about the Bell County area. The area is clean, and she finds the people to be very nice and friendly in comparison to her experiences in other states.
In addition to her martial arts skills, Shaw speaks three languages: Korean, English and Japanese. She also enjoys teaching Korean dance for fun.
But martial arts holds a special place in her heart.
“It’s a real good form of the arts and you get great confidence that you know self defense,” Shaw said. “It’s an art, not just fighting: you prepare your body condition. It is good for everybody — especially young people.”
Shaw said it has been an honor to be recognized in the Korean Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame.
“I feel very honored and I feel good and I really feel like I want to keep up with the martial arts and let everybody know that martial arts is beautiful,” Shaw said.
