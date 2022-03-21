Harker Heights residents and water customers are asked to voluntarily limit outdoor water use amid increasing drought conditions across the state.
More than 98% of Texas is experiencing some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Out of the state’s 254 counties, the latest data shows 251 are experiencing drought conditions. Bell County is experiencing four different stages of drought - extreme, severe, moderate, and abnormally dry - as of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data.
Monday the Brazos River Authority implemented a “Stage 1 Drought Watch” condition, which triggered the city of Harker Heights to release guidance on how residents can curtail water use.
The city of Harker Heights issued a news release about the drought watch Monday afternoon.
“The City has been notified that the Brazos River Authority (BRA) is implementing a Stage 1 Drought Watch condition,” said Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. “The Stage 1 goals are to raise awareness of the developing drought situation and to achieve a voluntary five percent (5%) reduction of water.”
The goal for Stage 1 voluntary water conservation is to achieve a voluntary 5% reduction of the water use by raising public and customer awareness of water demand conditions, according to the release.
“The Brazos River Authority has triggered their Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan based on the Palmer Hydrologic Drought Index (PHDI) being equal to or less than -2.4,” the release stated. “The PHDI uses 0 as normal and drought is shown in terms of negative numbers. Negative 2 is moderate drought. The PHDI has dropped below the -2.4 trigger for Lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Aquilla, Proctor, Belton, Stillhouse Hollow, Georgetown, and Limestone.”
Harker Heights receives all of its treated drinking water from Lake Belton.
“Water use customers shall voluntarily limit outdoor water use by participating in the watering schedule for outdoor water use effective March 21, 2022,” the release stated.
Harker Heights’ 2022 voluntary outdoor watering schedule limits outdoor watering to once every five days on any day of the customer’s choice.
Outdoor water use is discouraged between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. except with hand-held hoses.
