HARKER HEIGHTS — A Harker Heights mother and her son lost nearly everything they own, including their homes, in a devastating fire over the weekend.
Anita Boucher, 70, lived in her home on the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Drive since 1985. Her son, Lance Boucher, 42, lived in an RV parked in the front yard.
Both homes, and many of their possessions, were destroyed Sunday afternoon.
The mother and son were in their homes when the fire broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to Lance Boucher, he heard a loud noise similar to a blown transformer, and walked out of his RV to see sparks hitting a tree from an air-conditioner window unit in his mother’s home. He went in to grab his mother and had to kick down the back door, due to the front of the home being covered in fire.
“The roof caved in on my king sized bed, he pulled me out.” Anita Boucher said.
Multiple firefighters and vehicles from Harker Heights Fire Department responded. A fire engine from Killeen Fire Department also responded, said Harker Heights Fire Chief Shannon Stephens.
“The homeowner states they heard a loud noise and observed the window unit on fire. The fire quickly spread to the travel trailer that was parked in front of the home. The fire spread into the roof structure of the mobile home and caused significant damage to the home. A family of 2 was displaced by the fire. There were no injuries to civilian or firefighters during the fire,” Stephens said in an email to the Herald. “In all, the agencies that assisted in support of controlling the fire were Harker Heights FD, Killeen FD, and Harker Heights PD for traffic control. We thank all involved for their assistance in controlling this fire and to keep our community safe.”
At this time, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue involving a window A/C unit, the chief added.
The family decided to get a window unit due to animals climbing inside their other A/C unit that was placed under the home. Getting another big A/C unit was too expensive so they settled on a window unit, according to the Bouchers.
They lost everything in the fire except for a few items. The mom is currently living with her daughter, Angel; and the son is staying with the other brother until they figure things out. Currently, the Bouchers have a GoFundMe, an online donation website, to help with expenses on getting equipment to clean the area up. The GoFundMe raised $1,780 of $50,000 as of Tuesday.
“This house isn’t just a loss for my mom, it’s a loss for everyone,” daughter Angel Boucher, wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Go to gofund.me/a39bb3c1 to donate.
(0) comments
