HARKER HEIGHTS — Waste Management, Inc., which handles the curbside garbage pick-up services in Harker Heights, asked the Harker Heights City Council to consider a 10% increase in fees for services during a council workshop meeting on Tuesday.

Paul Daugereau, public sector solutions manager for Waste Management of Texas, outlined for council members the key factors that led to a decision to seek a rate adjustment.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.