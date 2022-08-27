HARKER HEIGHTS — The ever popular bounce houses, free books, hula hoops, a huge rope for tug-of-war, and a new bow and arrow game are just samples of several ways that residents were entertained at the Back to School Bash at Kern Park on Friday afternoon.
The Stewart C. Meyer Library and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation jointly sponsored the event that drew about 100 people to the park.
Tiki Island was the newest feature in the category of tall things to make use of climbing skills. Both children and adults tried their luck at conquering the relatively squishy beast.
Parks and Recreation brought out a new way to use bows and arrows. Instead of the usual targets on stands, special protective equipment for the head and arrows with soft tips were provided for two people and the target was the other person.
The Stewart C. Meyer Public Library and Friends of the Library supplied a wide variety of books. With school already underway, literacy is a top priority, said Erica Rossmiller, children’s librarian at the library in Harker Heights.
“Everyone who stops by our table gets a free book,” she said. “Today, we’re focusing on children’s books.”
Susan Baker of Copperas Cove tried her hand at the new version of archery. “This was fun and a great way to release frustration,” Baker said. She took on her son, Zaelyn, 8, in a brief session. Looking on was Baker’s daughter, Zamira, 4.
