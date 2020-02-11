So Natural Catering in Harker Heights will be featured in an episode of "Restaurant: Impossible" on the Food Network this week.
According to the network's website, the show will air at 9 p.m. on Thursday night.
Chef Robert Irvine in November revisited the restaurant, which now operates as a catering business and event venue. It was originally featured on the cable TV show in 2016.
"Irvine revisits So Natural Organic Restaurant and Market in Harker Heights, Texas, where he met a family of seven all working nonstop to keep things afloat in 2016," according to a promo on foodnetwork.com of this week's episode "It was so important for the owners to leave the legacy of the business for their kids that they didn't notice their family was slipping away. Robert reminded them what really matters in life, and now he heads back to check on the family's priorities and the state of their personal and work lives."
So Natural owner Luvina Sabree is inviting the public to a watch party at the shop, 706 Edwards Drive, Harker Heights. Seating is limited, but as of Tuesday morning, she said 13 tickets were still available which includes a meal.
A black bean veggie burger with side and a drink costs $13 and a grilled chicken dinner costs $17.
