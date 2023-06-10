With final results from the Harker Heights City Council runoff election being released, incumbent Lynda Nash and Stacey Wilson are the apparent, unofficial winners.
Nash received 1,150 votes to her challenger Mike Aycock’s 934 in her reelection bid for Place 4. Aycock is a former Heights mayor.
In Place 2, Wilson received 1,129 votes over her challenger Hal Schiffman’s 960 votes in a special election to fill the remainder of Mayor Michael Blomquist’s term.
Blomquist vacated the council seat when he was elected as the town’s mayor last month.
“One thing I did learn about perseverance — staying the course — (is) when it’s in your heart to serve and you want to truly be out there for the citizens, you cannot give up, even when it feels like it’s not going to work,” Wilson said at Taquerias Mexico in Harker Heights for a victory party.
Wilson most recently lost in an election bid to unseat Bobby Whitson for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2 in November 2022.
“You stay the course and you continue to be in the fight because one thing about it is the citizens are watching; they want a fighter,” Wilson said. “They saw that I was going to be a fighter, so I believe it made them want to support me, so that’s a great feeling because they showed it by their votes today.”
Nash said the results were a relief; not necessarily for her, but for the people who assisted in getting the word out.
“I think I feel happier for all the people — all of our volunteers and all the people that helped do everything,” she said. “They worked so hard. They block-walked and phone-banked. They sent out flyers and mailers — all of those things there. I am so happy for them because they really put in the work.”
With her new term all but secured, Nash said she can continue the work she set out to do.
“Your first term is really about learning about being a council person and learning the city ... you’re learning the process,” Nash said. “And so now I thing is when my real work begins. I really am interested in pushing for our city to become an arts destination (and) working on our public transportation and community involvement. I’m just excited about what the future is going to hold.”
Both Nash and Wilson are supporters of decriminalizing marijuana in Harker Heights, a contentious issue over the past year that has pitted the will of the voters against the Heights City Council, which has remained steadfast that a city decriminalized marijuana ordinance violates state law.
Heights voters have voted in favor of the city ordinance multiple times — fueled by a push from Ground Game Texas, a progressive Democrat group from Austin — but the council has rejected it at every turn.
“Listening to the voters matters,” said Louie Minor, Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4, who attended the election party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.