The Harker Heights Lions Club teamed up Monday with the Harker Heights Fire Department for the annual Santa Pal food distribution and Christmas Toy Drive.
Seventy-six families received boxes and sacks of Christmas food. About 210 kids received food and toys, according to Natalie Austin, a Lions Club past-president and coordinator of the distribution at Central Fire Station on Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
Austin told the Herald, “This year, we shortened our hours of operation from 9 to 11 a.m. yesterday morning, and a steady stream of vehicles flowed through the bay at Station One — but that was a good thing because recipients of the food and toys showed up early and that made for a smooth giveaway operation.”
Several members of the Lions Club met Friday to stuff sacks and boxes with the food and toys given out Monday.
Volunteers who helped with the distribution were HHFD Battalion Chief Ray Gandara and Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks plus Executive Assistant Betty Delong and Secretary Eunice Myers.
Lions Club members Linda Hutto, Mike and Lety Ford, Nicola James and her 8-year old son, Christopher, also assisted in the distribution. Lynne Bohm signed up as volunteer through the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.