The Harker Heights Lions Club teamed up Monday with the Harker Heights Fire Department for the annual Santa Pal food distribution and Christmas Toy Drive.

Seventy-six families received boxes and sacks of Christmas food. About 210 kids received food and toys, according to Natalie Austin, a Lions Club past-president and coordinator of the distribution at Central Fire Station on Indian Trail in Harker Heights.

