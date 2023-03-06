In Monday’s State of the City address, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and City Manager David Mitchell thanked members of the City Council for their continued support of the city’s growth and the programs that are needed to ensure a healthy future.
The slideshow presentation, held during a luncheon at the Central Texas Homebuilder’s Association in Harker Heights, began by addressing street repairs, due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
“The amount invested was $3.8 million, which came out of the city’s reserves,” Mitchell said. He pointed out that significant damage had occurred on “nine streets (which) required subgrade concrete stabilization” and “19 additional streets required point repairs.”
This is why it is so important to have reserves, Mitchell said. And, that those reserves are perpetuated in order to facilitate the needs of the city in an emergency.
Also completed in 2022 were additional street improvements at a cost of $1 million, a sidewalk project along Farm-to-Market 3481 and in front of Harker Heights High School at a cost of $900,000; and Warriors Path Phase I at a total cost of $2.6 million — $1.3 million of which came from the city and $1.1 million from Killeen ISD.
The presentation included a brief video about the valuable partnerships between the city, the school district, county commissioners and others to see the Warrior’s Path project through Phase I.
“This was a significant engineering project,” Smith said. “We are committed to the partnerships that are needed to complete future phases of this and other projects.”
Mitchell discussed the new Citizen Survey for Harker Heights residents, the general purpose of which is to assist city council and staff with planning and budgeting.
Another valuable tool for Heights residents is the Citizen Alert System,” Mitchell said. “This allows citizens to sign up to receive notices from the city on things like extreme weather, road closures, boil water notices and other events.”
Some of those other projects included the Warriors Path Phase 2 with an investment of $4.2 million, another street improvement program at $1 million and the Chaparral Road project, whose costs will be shared with KISD.
On tap for 2023 will be utility projects that include a $5.3 million investment in budgeted water, wastewater and drainage projects and a wastewater treatment plant expansion at a cost of $2.2 million.
Mitchell pointed out the city’s commitment to public safety by acknowledging the anticipated delivery of a new fire department ladder truck and ambulance and planning of a new fire station in the near future, as well as the recent promotion of Betiale Hawkins to police chief.
Mayor Smith closed the presentation by listing the many accolades city departments had received and how much the success of the administration depends on everyone working together.
