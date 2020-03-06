The Killeen Independent School District is urging students and parents to talk about safety procedures when walking to and from school.
A warning was sent to parents on Friday morning after an Skipcha Elementary student reported a stranger tried to offer them a ride to school.
According to a statement from the district’s communications department, “a white female, approximately in her 30’s with wavy shoulder-length hair … who was in a black, 4-door car offered her (student) a ride while walking to school on Wrought Iron Drive in Harker Heights. The child refused the ride and the car pulled away.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, we increased our (KISD) police presence at the campus,” the statement said. “We encourage parents to talk with their students about safety procedures and reminding their children always to report any incident to school officials or police immediately when there is any type of safety threat.”
The statement went on to state the district “alerted Harker Heights police.”
Harker Heights police spokesperson, Lawrence Stewart said “this incident was never reported to Harker Heights Police Department.”
