LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Harker Heights City Council will canvass the votes from the May 6 election and swear in a new mayor Tuesday.

Following the canvassing and closing statements from outgoing Mayor Spencer H. Smith, the municipal judge will swear in Michael Blomquist as the city’s new mayor.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.