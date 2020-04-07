Area residents on the hunt for Easter eggs this weekend can do so in a different way in Harker Heights. The city is doing an Egg-cellent Easter Egg Drive & Hunt in order to maintain social distancing, according to Nichole Broemer, Activities Center and events manager.
The drive-thru style hunt was created after the annual hunt hosted by the city, originally scheduled last weekend, was cancelled.
Broemer said Harker Heights residents wishing to display an egg can print off a template at http://bit.ly/Heightsevents. Those who do not have printing capabilities can cut a piece of paper into a large egg shape.
After decorating the eggs, they should be hung in a window or somewhere they can be viewed from the street, Broemer said in a news release.
Eggs should be displayed from Thursday through Monday, Broemer said.
Residents who are displaying eggs should email Broemer at nbroemer@harkerheights.gov by Thursday so she can compile a list of all participating residences.
The addresses will be posted to the city’s Special Events website at 9 a.m. Friday, Broemer said.
“Remember to stay safe, keep social distancing by staying in your vehicle, and to enjoy finding as many eggs as you can throughout the City,” Broemer said in the release. “We encourage many to participate so we would have lots of eggs to find and do not forget to look for eggs at businesses.”
The egg hunt will be for fun only, and prizes will not be awarded.
