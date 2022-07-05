The City of Harker Heights is inviting residents out to Carl Levin Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month.
“Bring your family and friends to this free event for all ages with fun activities such as kid fishing in the pond, archery, inflatables, live demos, food trucks and more!” a Tuesday news release reads.
Residents over the age of 17 years must have a fishing license as per the Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations.
More events are planned for residents and non-residents throughout the month, including a movie in the park, a Splash Bash, and pop-up events.
Carl Levin Park is at 400 Miller’s Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.