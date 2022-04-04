The city of Harker Heights will be hosting Art in the Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Families are welcome to enjoy free art-related activities, shop with art vendors, listen to live music performances, and more,
An Art in the Park Pre-Event will start at 4 p.m. prior to the event for kids to enjoy art experiences and other fun activities.
Performing at Art in the Park is American Dreamer from 6 to 8 p.m. and Ryan Youmans from 8 to 9 p.m.
Join the City of Harker Heights to enjoy indie-folk music and a saxophone performance.
For more information on American Dreamer, go to americandreamermusic.com/epk.
For artists who want to participate and sell or showcase their artwork, please contact Sara Gibbs at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493 for a vendor application. There is no fee to be a vendor.
Artists are welcome to host an art class/demonstration during the event as well.
For more information, call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
