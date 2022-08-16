The City of Harker Heights will kick off the new school year with the Back to School Bash 2022 on Aug. 26.
The family-friendly event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Kern Park at 400 S. Ann Blvd.
According to a news release from the city, the free event is open to the public and will include inflatables, the pop-up recreation activity trailer, “Archery Attack” and more for all to enjoy.
“We encourage families to come out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for the city.
For more information about this or other programs, visit https://www.harkerheights.gov/departments/parks or call 254-953-5493.
Jana Lynn Kilcrease
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
