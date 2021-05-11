A pop-up health clinic in Harker Heights will offer free services for children on Saturday.
Services will range from sports physicals, to vision/hearing screenings, to well/sick child visits for uninsured or under-insured children, according to a flyer for the event.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Drive.
All minors must be accompanied by adults, who must present a photo ID. Vaccinations will not be provided.
For questions, contact the Healthy Homes Office inside the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5439.
