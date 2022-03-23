Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting Paws in the Park from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Purser Family Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road.
There will be an agility course, pet adoptions, pet products and services for sale, contests and more, officials said. Residents do not need to sign up to attend.
Heights officials said in a news release that residents are advised to have dogs on a leash outside of the park’s fence area.
For more information about the event or to apply to be a vendor, call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.