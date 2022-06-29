HARKER HEIGHTS — A Harker Heights trade school celebrated 10 years in business Wednesday.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve done marvelous things,” said Central Texas Training Center Director Brian Sunshine to a crowd of some 40 students, staff and representatives from the Harker Heights and Greater Killeen Chambers of Commerce.
The school offers training in three primary areas: Solar panels, electricianship and medical assistantcy.
“What we look for in developing courses is job outlook and job satisfaction,” said Reginald Hodges, the school’s owner, president and solar panel instructor. “If someone comes back to us and says, ‘yeah, life’s OK. I’m making a lot of money but I hate my job’ then we’ve done a bad job.”
The training center is currently training approximately 60 students, Sunshine said. Over the course of a year, the director said the center will graduate about 260 students, many of whom will possess five or more certificates and may be snapped up by employers. The average program completion time is about six months.
“There are about 11 to 12 employers ready to hire all of our graduates,” Sunshine said.
According to Hodges, the school began as a medical assistant training facility, but when Hodges established a solar panel technician training facility in 2016 right next to the facility he saw an opportunity to combine the two. The school added an electrician training program in 2018 and is now separated into two primary buildings — one of which is located in what used to be a tire repair store.
“It’s perfect for what we need,” Sunshine said during a brief tour of the facility.
The building’s former garage has been transformed to include a model roof, a electrician’s “bend board” which is used to practice bending pipe to a specific pattern as well as a mock commercial structure — all of which are used by students during training.
“We are very proud of what we do,” Hodges said. “Other businesses, they seem to miss out. I can’t count the number of people that came here on their last tank of gas and now they’re making $70,000 a year.”
The campus is located at 455 East Central Texas Expressway. The school’s website may be accessed at https://www.centextraining.com/.
