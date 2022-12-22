Harker Heights officials have verified enough signatures in residents’ effort to reverse a City Council decision to repeal Proposition A — the ordinance that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Ground Game Texas needed 348 verified signatures of Harker Heights registered voters before the referendum can be placed on the May 6 ballot. More than 600 signatures were submitted. According to a press release issued Thursday, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said 440 signatures were accepted. The petition required 348 signatures of qualified electors of the city.

MAJAG89

STOP THE LIE!

This bill doesn't decriminalize marijuana use.

It criminalizes enforcement of State law by the police.

Ground Game Texas lied.

Prop A is in violation of the law.

Report Add Reply

