The Armed Forces E9 Association and the Military Order of the Purple Heart will continue their toy drive beginning Monday. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted at the Charlie Green Memorial Hall, 609 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When dropping off a toy between those hours, ring the doorbell for assistance. A mask is required to be worn.
The organizations also took toys from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.
Toys should be appropriate for children from infants to teenagers.
Last year, the organizations collected 125 toys, including bicycles and skateboards.
