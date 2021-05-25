The Harker Heights VFW Post 3892 is hosting a memorial dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the post headquarters, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Country and western music will be by Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition Band.
The ballroom is smoke-free.
There is not a cover charge, but donations are welcome.
For more information, call Ken Murray at 254-290-8417.
