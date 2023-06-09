Harker Heights voters will go to the polls again Saturday to determine the winner of two city council seats — and interest in the election is apparently high.
As of the end of the early-voting period Tuesday, 1,476 residents had cast ballots in the runoff. Another 12 ballots were received by mail.
That’s not far short of the 1,672 ballots cast early in the May 6 election, when the marijuana decriminalization referendum known as Proposition A was also on the ballot, as well as the mayor’s race.
Saturday’s runoff election is necessary because no candidates in the Place 2 and Place 4 races received a majority of the votes in the May 6 election.
By law, the top two vote-getters must face off again, with the winner taking office after the votes are canvassed.
Seeking the Place 4 seat in Saturday’s runoff are incumbent Lynda Nash and Mike Aycock, a former councilman and mayor.
Seeking to fill the remaining year on the term for the Place 2 seat are Stacey Wilson and former Councilman Hal Schiffman.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, across from City Hall.
It is the only polling site for the runoff election.
In the May 6 voting, Michael Blomquist won the mayor’s seat with nearly 54% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.
Former Mayor Spencer H. Smith was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
In order to run for the mayor’s seat, Blomquist had to relinquish the final year on the term of his Place 2 seat.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat, Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, and Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
In the Place 4 race, Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
