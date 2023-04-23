When Harker Heights voters go to the polls between Monday and May 6, they will have an opportunity to weigh on an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — for a second time in six months.
The ordinance, known as Proposition A, was on the ballot in November, and voters approved the measure, with 5,225 votes in favor of it and 2,937 against, or about 64% to 36%.
However, on Nov. 22, two weeks after its passage, the City Council voted 4-1 to repeal the ordinance.
Prior to the vote, City Attorney Charlie Olson gave the council his legal opinion on why the ordinance should be repealed: It was inconsistent with existing state law and targets the law enforcement community.
After the city council repealed the amendment, supporters of Prop A, including Ground Game Texas, a grass-roots progressive organization based in Austin, started a petition drive to get a referendum on the May ballot. The referendum would give voters the option of repealing the council’s action on the ordinance — a repeal of a repeal.
The idea was that if the council’s Nov. 22 repeal could be reversed, the original ordinance would go back into effect.
However, Harker Heights officials threw a new wrinkle into the equation Friday, when they announced that even if residents voted to overturn the city council’s repeal of the ordinance, it would not be revived, in accordance with the city’s code of ordinances.
The ordinance language, adopted in 1996, reads:
§ 10.16 REPEAL OR MODIFICATION OF ORDINANCE. (C) When any ordinance repealing a former ordinance, clause, or provision shall be itself repealed, the repeal shall not be construed to revive the former ordinance, clause, or provision, unless it is expressly provided.
Friday’s news release, from Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, concluded, “Therefore, even if the repeal is repealed, per Section 10.16(C) of the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement” is not revived. The City of Harker Heights will continue to follow the Constitution and all State laws.”
Proposition A, created by the submission of a referendum petition, is on the ballot as follows:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
What a “yes” or “no” vote means:
A vote of “yes” affirms the repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement”.
A vote of “no” is a vote in support of repealing the repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement”.
As it is, the ballot issue may be confusing to residents.
In November, a “yes” vote was in favor of the ordinance. In the May 6 election, a “yes” vote supports the council’s repeal of the ordinance.
Similarly, a “no” vote in November was a rejection of the ordinance, but a “no” vote in this election rejects the council’s repeal.
Further confusing the issue is the labeling of the referendum itself.
“Yes” vote backers correctly refer to the referendum as Proposition A — the same name as the original proposal.
But some mailouts by proponents of a “no” vote have mistakenly labeled the referendum as Proposition 1.
City Manager David Mitchell last week explained that the city had sought to call the referendum issue Proposition 1, but state election officials said that numbers were reserved for state propositions.
Still, all the discussion about the referendum’s confusing language and proper designation may be moot, given Harker Heights city officials’ announced intention to keep the current law in place, per the city charter, regardless of the election’s outcome.
Early voting in the May 6 election begins Monday and continues through May 2.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-28 and May 1, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2.
Come on now. We voted already. Why is the Harker Heights City Council caving in to some liberals from Austin? If the HHCC wants to stay within state laws and not open itself up to issues from the state. Let the repeal stand!
Even if it were to pass the vote..ITLL STILL BE ILLEGAL IN THE STATE OF TEXAS!..the HHCC isn't going to let it pass so why is it even on the ballot. Thats just stupidity.
