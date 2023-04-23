Prop A composite.jpg

In this composite photo, signage both in favor of and against Harker Heights Proposition A is seen recently.

When Harker Heights voters go to the polls between Monday and May 6, they will have an opportunity to weigh on an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — for a second time in six months.

The ordinance, known as Proposition A, was on the ballot in November, and voters approved the measure, with 5,225 votes in favor of it and 2,937 against, or about 64% to 36%.

(1) comment

Gandalf

Come on now. We voted already. Why is the Harker Heights City Council caving in to some liberals from Austin? If the HHCC wants to stay within state laws and not open itself up to issues from the state. Let the repeal stand!

Even if it were to pass the vote..ITLL STILL BE ILLEGAL IN THE STATE OF TEXAS!..the HHCC isn't going to let it pass so why is it even on the ballot. Thats just stupidity.

Report Add Reply

