The city of Harker Heights has completed its annual Consumer Confidence Report on water quality, and the report showed no violations in the city’s water quality.

The report was hand delivered to residents where a single meter serves multiple residences the week of June 14, and posted on the City of Harker Heights website at:

http://www.harkerheights.gov/images/PDF/2020WaterQualityReport.pdf

Copies will also be available at City Hall, as well as the Harker Heights Activity Center, Recreation Center and Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call the Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.

