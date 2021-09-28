The Texas A&M Forest Service has deemed the Dana Peak Park wildfire in Harker Heights to be 95% contained as of 6 p.m. Monday, said Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager for Harker Heights.
“The Forest Service is scheduled to be out again today and our FD staff will visit and assist with monitoring the situation throughout the day over the course of the next week or so,” Bark said via email Tuesday morning.
Bark said the fire department is not expected to have any units staged at the park but will send resources should there be anything flare up again.
The fire has burned about 72 acres, Bark said Tuesday.
The Harker Heights Fire Department was notified of a grass fire in the Comanche Gap Road area, near the entrance to Dana Peak Park, at about 11:49 a.m. Sunday.
About 66.5 acres of the burned area were from the original fire located south of Comanche Road, while the additional five acres are the result of a “spot fire,” where the blaze jumped the asphalt and started burning north of the roadway.
Rain could help provide some relief and assistance, however. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service is predicting around 70 to 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms through Friday.
