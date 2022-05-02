HARKER HEIGHTS — Noemi Davila was born in the Bronx, N.Y., dropped out of school and got married when she was 15, had a baby, and went to work at a pharmacy in New Jersey.
Life was not easy, but the young girl who also spent part of her childhood in Puerto Rico was determined to have a brighter future.
One day, during a trip to Tennessee to visit her sister, Noemi made a life-changing decision.
“My sister was married to a soldier at Fort Campbell,” the 66-year-old Harker Heights resident said recently. “I had gotten my GED (general equivalency diploma) when I was 16, and so I decided I wanted to join the Army.
“I never went home. I went on a little vacation to see my sister and wound up never coming back. I joined out of Clarksville, Tennessee, and spent 20 years in the Army. Everyone thought I was kinda crazy, but it worked out.”
Worked out is an understatement.
From high school dropout with limited English-speaking skills, Davila joined the military in 1974 at age 18, was promoted from E-1 to E-6 within her first five years of service, applied and was accepted to Officer Candidate School, retired as a major after a 20-year career while earning a master’s degree in education at night; went to work as a public school teacher in Killeen, eventually taking over the district’s bilingual/ESL (English as a Second Language) program in 2000, then headed overseas to work as a logistics contractor for the U.S. State Department; coming back to Killeen for a while to open a business, then heading back overseas to work as a diplomat for the U.S. Foreign Service.
She has rubbed elbows with world leaders including former U.S secretary of state and national security advisor Condoleeza Rice and President Barack Obama.
Given her humble beginnings, how does she explain such an impressive resume?
“I like to excel, if you want to say it like that,” Davila said. “I like to do things correctly. I tend to follow rules. I do what I’m supposed to do … and then some.
“When I got married at 15, I never went on welfare. I just didn’t want to be on welfare. I worked, and I wanted to give my son everything he needed, so I worked hard and when I saw the opportunity to join the military, I took it.
“I don’t just do the minimum. I try to do the best that I can do. When I got promoted from E-1 to E-6 in five years, back in the ‘70s, that was fast. I didn’t want to be stuck, and so then I made captain before I would’ve made E-7.
“When I became an officer, I went to school at night. So I was a soldier during the day (and) I went to school full-time at night.
“Once I set my mind to doing something, it is not going to take me forever to do it. I focus, and I have perseverance, I guess is what you want to call it. I go for it, and I finish.”
Even now, after retiring from the Foreign Service in 2019, after nine years working overseas in logistics, followed by another two-and-a-half years as a bilingual teacher for the Killeen school district, she is back on her way overseas again to work as a Personal Services Contractor for the Foreign Service.
“I thought that I could just come back and stay home,” Noemi said, laughing. “I would like to just come home and do nothing, but I think if I don’t do something, I’m just going to get very old, maybe sick, and die. I don’t know.
“What I will be doing now is instead of being the contracting officer, I will be the alternate contracting officer representative, ACOR. That means I oversee contracts in Baghdad. We make sure the contractor is doing the contract.
“It’s a way of continuing to serve your country. There’s nothing greater than serving your country, I think.
“It’s like being in the military. I was in the Army for 20 years, serving my country, and I want to continue serving my country. It’s fun, and being in the Foreign Service is a way to continue to serve. It’s important to me.”
Davila says she is proud of the work she has done, in and out of the military, and she hopes her story sends the message that anything is possible.
“I always said I wanted to write a book and that’s one thing I have not done.
“I want to reach out to high school dropouts. I want to reach out to single parents; to minority people; Hispanics; people who cannot speak English. What I want to tell these groups of people is that regardless of the negative things in your life, if you get up and you seek, you will find.
“You can’t stay home and wait for somebody to knock on your door. It’s not going to happen. You have to go out and you have to seek those opportunities. Believe me, they are there, but you have to go looking for them. They’re not going to come to you.
“When I started working, I was not expecting to get a management job. I was a clerk at a pharmacy. Instead of getting welfare — I guess it was a pride thing for me — I worked 12 hours a day. Luckily for me, my mom would babysit for me, so that was not a problem.
“The thing is, if you want to become somebody, or you want to do something, you can do it in this country. But you have to go and get it. It’s not going to come to you.”
(1) comment
PROOF that overcoming obstacles strengthens your mind physically and spiritually.
Instead of whining about your feelings being hurt, life is unfair or the ol' white supremacy excuse - be an example, let your light shine, overcome evil with good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.