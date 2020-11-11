A Harker Heights woman pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge on Tuesday after police said she assaulted a police officer earlier this year.
Sidney Dya Lock, 23, entered her guilty plea during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court. She was indicted on Feb. 12 on a charge of assault of a public servant.
She has been out of jail on bond.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
On Jan. 19, Heights police responded to the 100 block of East Iowa Drive after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
A woman, later identified as Lock, answered the door while holding a wine bottle. In an arrest affidavit, police described her demeanor as “agitated.”
The officer attempted to speak to an older woman in the residence, who was the person who dialed 911.
Police said that Lock got louder and more agitated. While walking up a staircase, Lock was so loud it prevented the officer from hearing the older woman, the affidavit said.
The officer tried to tell Lock to lower her voice so he could hear. Lock then pointed her finger at the officer and lifted his patrol cap off his head, police said.
When the officer went to detain Lock, she pushed the officer, punched him in the chest and hit him on the ride side of the chin with her elbow. Lock then struck the officer’s left ear with the wine bottle, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to detain Lock, and then spoke to the older woman who had called the police. She said that Lock had struck her in the face and took the phone from her twice while talking to the 911 dispatcher, police said.
