A Harker Heights woman whose home burned down earlier this month, allegedly by arson, was prevented from moving her donated mobile home into a local mobile home park, with no reason given, she said.
Kayla Boyd told the Herald this week that she is just looking for a fresh start.
“I just need a foot in the door and we’ll be OK. We’re trying to move forward but it’s really hard right now.” Boyd said.
At around 2:50 a.m. on May 5, Heights police were dispatched to a structure fire on the 100 block of Indian Trail, finding the mobile home Boyd and her children lived in to be “engulfed in flames,” according to an arrest affidavit. Tristian Lamar-Frank Ford, 32, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested and charged with arson in the case. Ford is accused of setting fire to Boyd’s home following an argument. Boyd and her children were not at home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.
After the fire, a person donated a trailer to Boyd, who then tried to rent a spot at the Pleasant View mobile home park in the 300 block of South Amy Lane in Heights.
“The landlady is working against me,” Boyd said. “She told me that I couldn’t move in because it was against policy, but she’s not willing to tell me or show me what policy I could be going against. She won’t even have a sit-down conversation with me.”
The Herald called the manager, who refused to comment or to give her last name.
Boyd said she suspects that the manager is afraid that a similar incident would happen again.
“I told her that it’s not fair for us to be punished for what (arson suspect Tristian Ford allegedly) did,” Boyd said. “I have a restraining order on him and he’s not allowed to be around me. This wasn’t my fault — I woke up and my trailer was gone. That has nothing to do with me and my children.”
Pleasant View is one of the properties owned by Virginia-based ParkLand Ventures, which owns mobile home parks all over the country. The Herald requested a copy of the policies used by ParkLand Ventures, but they did not return requests for comment.
The company has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Eight complaints have been lodged with the BBB, according to their website.
Boyd said she is thankful for all the help from community members.
“My friend Angie’s shed is full of furniture, bags of clothes ... so I’m so grateful for everyone who came out and donated, especially when times are rough right now,” she said.
A GoFundMe page started by Boyd’s friend, Angie Palowitz, has raised just over half of its $2,000 goal. One anonymous person donated $200 a few weeks ago.
Ford has had one court appearance so far, a bond review hearing, in the 426th Judicial District Court last week and his bond was not changed. The court coordinator’s office said that no further court dates have been set in the case because Ford has not been indicted.
He was booked into jail on May 6, following an investigation by the fire marshal’s office into the fire.
Police said that Ford called 911 from a nearby fast-food restaurant “to turn himself in for burning down his trailer,” police said.
Ford allegedly told police that “it ‘wasn’t an accident’ that he had lit a pair of pants on fire and threw them on the couch of his mobile home,” according to the affidavit. “When Ford realized there was dark smoke in the residence, he told officers he ran away.”
Ford is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000.
