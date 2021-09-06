A crowd of around a dozen people screamed when Kristin Smith, director of finance for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, called Harker Heights resident Anna Gonzales to tell her she had won a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport on Monday evening.
Gonzales screamed and exclaimed that she was about to cry. Her name was on one of around 3,400 raffle tickets that were purchased to be in the running for the vehicle.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, drew the winning raffle ticket Monday evening outside the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Buckley drew the winning ticket for the raffle for the second consecutive year.
“For me, it’s just the fact that it’s an incredible cause,” Buckley said. “You know, this organization has a real strong track record of being successful in providing real assistance to folks in a critical area, which is housing, especially involving our veteran community.”
Mike Wilson, executive director of aviation for the city of Killeen, said he jumped at the opportunity to partner with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Habitat for Humanity,” Wilson said. “And to be able to partner with them on just a very small scale this year like we did, it’s been a blessing, and the whole staff is very excited about being a partner with this organization this year.”
For one week during the raffle period, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport allowed Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity to park the Bronco inside near the baggage claim area.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry with a purpose of building homes, communities and hope in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Ken Cates, chief executive officer of the Fort Hood Area Habitat, said that after paying for the Bronco, which will be around $31,000, the net gains from the raffle will go toward helping build more homes for area families in the program. He said there are currently 18 families in the program, 17 of which are in Harker Heights.
Cates said the raffle allowed the organization to get the word out about what it does.
“There’s still people out there that think we give away our houses, and there’s still people that think we’re funded by the government. We’re not,” Cates said. “Our funding is just direct support from our community.”
Cates explained that families that are in the program and have a house built for them by the Habitat for Humanity still have to pay a mortgage, albeit a drastically reduced one.
“A lot of our families are saving $300 to $400 per month and it’s their brand new house,” Cates said.
One of those who will benefit from the fundraiser and whose home will be built in part because of the money raised from the raffle is Temple resident Candice Jones.
“It means so much, because I’m actually starting a new life for me and my children,” Jones said. “I’m a single mom of four kids, so owning a home is so far down the line. It’s just — basically — right now, trying to survive day to day, so Habitat for Humanity has actually just given me an opportunity to own a home.”
Anyone wanting to find out more information about the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity or wants to find out if they qualify for the program can find more information at its website: www.fhahfh.org.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity also raffled off an ammo crate of prizes from Grunt Style. Area resident Kristi Keirsay won that prize.
