HARKER HEIGHTS — Parents of the Harker Heights Junior Knights 6U Flag Team under the Harker Heights Youth Football Organization hosted a Back To School Bash at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights, Sunday.
“We wanted to do something for the flag team for going back to school,” said Stephanie Moses, team manager. “They actually started last Monday but we were able to schedule it today.”
Moses said that the parents try to plan other events for the kids to do such as a pizza party.
“We also have an awards ceremony for the organization at the end of the season.” she said.
There were activities planned for the kids to do that included corn hole, obstacle courses, and other activities, said coach Eldrige Moses.
“We had other events planned for the day but they just wanted to be in the water,” he said. “Once they got food in them they wanted to get into the lake and just ignored the other stuff. They did play a bit of cornhole though.”
The team is comprised of youths ages 5 to 7-years-old from area schools in the Killeen Independent School District.
“We have kids from Saegert, Peebles, Richard E. Cavazos Elementary,” said Elder Moses. “We also have Skipcha as well.”
Eldrige Moses said that the team has been having organized practices since the beginning of the month.
“Some of the kids since July, have been doing one-on-one stuff.” said Eldrige Moses. "The season usually lasts for eight weeks. The best thing is when it comes to building a team, you have to get the right kids and we got some of the best kids in Killeen on the team. It’s great to have seen them grow, not exponentially but little by little.”
The Junior Knights will have their first game of the season on Sept. 12 as well as a Party Pack event to kick off the season.
