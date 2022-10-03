The central role of the free press is to hold governments accountable for the decisions they make — and don’t make — telling stories about how elected representatives impact the lives of the people they’re charged with serving.
During this National Newspaper Week, the Herald celebrates its coverage of the Killeen City Council, a governing body of seven voting members and the mayor.
In a city struggling to manage its growth, it’s been a busy year for the council. And the Herald has delivered on telling these stories almost daily, including and especially the many Sunday centerpieces that focus on complex issues.
Among the most controversial this year are a proposal to decriminalize marijuana, and reconstructing Chaparral Road, where a new high school has opened, a new middle school will eventually be built and where the construction of nearly 4,000 homes is planned.
The Herald’s Paul Bryant and Jack Dowling have also detailed for months the council’s adoption of new architectural and design standards and how those affect developers, including most recently in the planned construction of Levy Crossing in south Killeen.
Furthermore, the newspaper has reported on how the Killeen Arts Commission is funded and how it uses the city allocation to pay for annual events.
As with most newspapers, following closely how city governments spend public money is a large part of what the Herald does, as it has shown for more than a year in its coverage of American Rescue Act Plan spending and grant allocations for nonprofit and youth organizations.
And over the last few months, Bryant has not only dug deep into how city officials plan to redevelop downtown Killeen and north Killeen — issues the City Council’s adopted 2022 comprehensive plan detail at length — but has covered Killeen’s homelessness problem multiple times and started coverage on how the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is funded and operated.
No other media company covers the city of Killeen as extensively and comprehensively as the Herald, and the Herald vows to continue that tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.