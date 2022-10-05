Though the Killeen Daily Herald firmly remains grounded in the print side of journalism, the newspaper continues to expand a variety of online content through its website and several social media platforms.
Twitter and Facebook remain among the best ways to stay in touch and submit news tips, as the Herald reads through the comments of each online post.
Additionally, followers of the Herald on Facebook can typically expect at least one live stream per week from Copperas Cove Herald editor Thaddeus Imerman, who always makes a point to provide live coverage of events.
Moreover, videographer Walter Lanier recently joined the Herald’s ranks and has since provided an additional facet to the Herald’s news coverage, offering high-quality videos with strong editing that subscribers can view on the Herald’s website or on its YouTube channel.
While print journalism has been and continues to be the focus of the Herald’s coverage, video production and online content have an increasing daily presence as the media company continuously adapts to the ever-changing landscape of multimedia news production.
With a redoubled focus on video production, the Herald recently created a “video of the week” section to shine a spotlight on Killeen’s many live events.
Finally, the Herald always welcomes community footage of live goings-on, and featured contributed drone footage on its YouTube channel when three separate grass fires threatened Killeen’s residents in July.
Contributed photos and videos also played a significant role in the Herald’s coverage of Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
During 2021 and the first nine months of 2022, the Herald’s website saw an average of more than 1 million unique page views per month.
