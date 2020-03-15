UPDATE: The forum for Killeen ISD school board candidates set for Monday, March 16, has been canceled, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
One issue that highlights the upcoming Killeen Independent School District board of trustees election will impact taxpayers — $265 million in bonds for new schools and stadium construction.
This comes two years after voters approved $426 million in school bonds that taxpayers continue to fund.
If approved by voters on May 2, the new bonds would pay for two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the three athletic stadiums — Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Ellison.
The vote is broken down into two separate propositions: one totaling $56 million for the stadiums while the school construction projects will total $209 million.
This important topic is among several that will be discussed in a forum sponsored by the Herald on Monday evening.
Eight candidates, seeking two board seats, will answer questions about school district issues. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., end at 8 p.m. and will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W. S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is also an opportunity to win one of four $50 H-E-B gift cards, with the drawing to take place at the conclusion of the forum.
Here is the format:
First, each candidate will have up to two minutes to present an opening statement.
Herald journalists will then ask a series of issue-oriented questions and each candidate has a minute to respond.
Questions will be asked in two sets. The groups will be divided alphabetically and by which board seat they are seeking. Group A (seeking Place 4 on the board) will be asked one question, Group B (seeking Place 5) will be asked a different question on the same topic. Then, the second question will be asked of Group A, then a different question on the same topic to Group B. All board candidates will be on the stage throughout the forum.
At the end of questioning, candidates may give two-minute closing statements.
Further information will be presented to board candidates at a 6:15 p.m. briefing next to the stage.
Here are the main topics for the council forum:
Upcoming bond election
School district finances
Budget oversight
Student performance on standardized tests
Transparency
District employee pay
District’s handling of coronavirus issue
Candidates and residents can find more information on all of these topics at kdhnews.com.
Herald staff reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
