Before coming to Killeen, Limiti worked as a staff reporter for the Dallas Express, and also worked for newspapers in New York, where he is originally from.
In the Dallas area, Limiti covered city government and school district issues, including the McKinney Independent School District, where battle lines were drawn over library books that some consider to be inappropriate for children.
Limiti also covered Frisco City Council’s successful attempt to bring a Universal Theme Park to the city.
In New York, Limiti covered Black Lives Matter protests, city government and other news.
He graduated from Brooklyn College in 2020 with a degree in journalism.
At the Herald, his primary job is reporting on the Killeen government and City Council.
Limiti can be reached at klimiti@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7460.
