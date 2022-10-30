Some Killeen Independent School District board members are siding with district officials on withholding public documents from the newspaper.
The Killeen Daily Herald’s September 2021 request for three years of Killeen ISD’s investigative reports is in its 13th month of contention with no sign of settling any time soon.
The Office of the Texas Attorney General has ruled three times over the past year on the Herald’s request for KISD Director of Safety and Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley’s investigative reports.
KISD officials have battled the Herald since the first request to not release any of the documents, which include scores of investigations of cases inside Killeen ISD’s 50-plus schools, from drug dealing to theft and toxic leadership.
Over the summer, the Herald agreed to pay KISD more than $300 — believed to be the largest amount the newspaper has paid for public documents in its 132-year history. At the time, the attorney general’s office — which ruled the district must release the documents — told both the district and the newspaper it considered the case closed.
But upon review of the district’s documents, it came to light that KISD had withheld more than 300 of the reports’ “exhibits,” including statements, photographs, interviews, audio and video footage related to various employee investigations ranging from theft to sexual harassment.
Each of the district’s investigative reports include Kelley’s summary, and, on the last page, an itemized list of exhibits referenced in his investigation.
In July, when the Herald asked about the missing exhibits, KISD school attorney Mike Harper said the documents were considered separate supporting documents to Kelley’s investigative reports.
Harper started a new public information request for the exhibits which he turned over to the Texas Attorney General for review in August.
In an August letter to the Texas Attorney General, the Herald argued the exhibits should not be considered separate documents considering the district had already selectively released three exhibits: Two photos of psychedelic mushrooms related to an investigation into a janitor accused of selling mushrooms, and a photo of a vehicle allegedly purchased by a former KISD police officer.
Recently the AG ruled KISD must redact and release the exhibits, but did not decide on whether the documents should have been released responsive to the Herald’s initial request, and therefore not subject to an additional fee.
On Oct. 19, the district notified the newspaper it would cost more than $2,500 to fulfill the Herald’s request for the exhibits, and that a down payment of half would be required to begin work.
By withholding a majority of the documents’ exhibits, whether via legal jargon or inflated fees, the district is keeping the newspaper and the public from knowing the extent of KISD’s internal investigations.
The Herald contends the exhibits are crucial for the newspaper to be able to investigate whether the school district had evidentiary support to back critical findings that led to the resignation or firing of more than a dozen KISD employees.
Terry E. Gandy, vice president and general manager of the Killeen Daily Herald, issued the following statement about the records dispute on Friday.
“The Herald has been covering the local school system for decades and has never been charged for the release of public documents by Killeen ISD until we started asking questions about these alarming KISD investigative reports over a year ago,” Gandy said. “As a community newspaper we feel the public has a right to know what is in the reports and attached exhibits. The efforts Killeen ISD has gone to in order to deny the release of the documents to the Herald, and in turn, to the Killeen community, is troubling and shows a clear lack of transparency by the school district. Further, the effort to charge the newspaper thousands of dollars for the documents amounts to extortion. The Killeen school board needs to end these games being played by the KISD administration, and order the school staff to release the documents immediately. Why is the school board allowing the district to keep these documents a secret?”
School Board
The KISD school board has the ability to vote, or adopt policy, on any matter placed on the agenda. The board could put the issue of the $2,500 for public documents to a vote, to decide if transparency is as high of a priority as the district touts, the Herald contends.
The Herald reached out to KISD’s seven-member board on Wednesday afternoon, asking their responses to the following three questions by Friday:
1. Why hasn’t KISD released the exhibits to Charles Kelley’s investigative reports?
2. Do you think the district’s $2,500 charge for exhibits is justified? Why or why not?
3. As a board member, why are you allowing the district to continue to withhold public documents from the newspaper?
Here are their responses in the order they were received. Responses from board members JoAnn Purser, Brenda Adams, and Cullen Mills were not received by deadline Friday.
Brett Williams
1) It is my understanding that no information is being withheld from the Killeen Daily Herald that was a part of the submitted request.
2) Personally, I think we need to establish parameters that determine what is excessive in a request. Requests that fall below the excessive threshold would not incur a charge. This is something the district would have to adopt in the form of a policy.
3) I am not allowing information to be withheld.
Marvin Rainwater
1) As you may remember, the District responded to your request for exhibits on July 27th stating:
The exhibits are supporting documents and are separate from the investigation reports from Charles Kelley. One has full knowledge of each investigation from reading the reports. The District did not seek a decision from the Attorney General regarding the exhibits and what should be provided under a public information request and what should be withheld. Additionally, it was not factored into the cost estimate provided to produce “all internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports . ...”
The District also noted that as “[y]ou did not request the reports and all exhibits,” your request for exhibits would be considered a new public information request.
When you made a new request in July for additional documents, the District sought a decision from the Office of the Attorney General as to whether certain information should be redacted. As you are aware, the Assistant Attorney General, Jennifer Copeland, responded that the District “must withhold” certain information such as: surveillance camera recordings, dates of birth, home address and telephone numbers, emergency contact information, family member information of current or former employees, cellular telephone numbers, information under the common-law right to privacy and the holding of Ellen, motor vehicle record information, e-mail addresses of members of the public, and social security numbers.
You are also aware that the “three exhibits ... released along with their corresponding reports over the summer,” that you continue to reference as previously released exhibits, were in fact photos inserted within the corresponding reports. You’re also aware that each of those reports referenced other exhibits that were not embedded in the reports themselves.
The District has not released the information because the District needed guidance from the Office of the Attorney General as to which information must be withheld to determine whether information within the requested exhibits should be redacted prior to release.
2) Once the Assistant Attorney General provided the letter ruling, the District provided a cost estimate to produce the 300+ exhibits. As you are aware, the 2022 Public Information Handbook notes, “Section 552.261(a) allows a governmental body to recover costs related to reproducing public information.” See 2022 Public Information Handbook, p. 49. The District has determined that it will take over 142 hours to redact the information responsive to your sizeable request. As noted in the cost estimate, the Killeen Daily Herald has the options to (a) accept the charges, (b) modify the request, or (c) send a complaint to the Office of the Attorney General alleging your belief that you are being overcharged.
3) The District is not withholding public documents. The District is merely seeking to recover the costs related to reproducing public information in accordance with Texas law.
Susan Jones
1) KISD sought an Attorney Generals opinion out of caution and I do not believe it was done to stall or hinder your request.
2) Why or why not. KISD administration has estimated that it will take 142 personnel hours to prepare the documents for release to the KDH. This is a direct cost to the tax payers and it should be noted that government agencies do charge for FOIA documents. Please note that I do not believe that parents, students or employees should have to pay for documents that pertain directly to them.
3) Allowing the district to withhold public documents is not an accurate statement or assumption on my behalf. Transparency in government is important and it is equally important to protect certain data that if disclosed would jeopardize school safety or violate individuals rights. Should certain personnel or student data be released it could result in irreparable damage to the individuals and open up the district to litigation.
Oliver Mintz
Good evening and thank you for the chance to provide input on this matter.
I have personally read the AG opinion in its entirety. KISD will be releasing the exhibits as soon as the proper redactions have been performed. As you undoubtedly know, Texas law requires the disclosure of certain information to the public and the media when requested. However, Texas law also mandates that certain pieces of information be withheld; specifically certain items of personal information as well as information relating to security systems that protect public property. While KISD has an affirmative duty to reply to KDH requests, it similarly has a duty to ensure that prohibited information is not released. Just as you would have legal recourse against KISD should they not release the information, so would other parties have legal recourse against the district should KISD release the information. Additionally, a full release could also compromise security at schools, which no one wants to see happen. With that as background, I believe the cost associated with the thorough redactions, to protect all parties, is a reasonable cost. Any party asking for similar documents should be charged a similar cost.
More broadly, I believe that the investigative process in KISD needs to be revamped to ensure that all employees, parents, and students are treated fairly, that the process is transparent, that the rights of all parties are known and preserved, and that future requests by the media and the public can be handled expeditiously and thoroughly. To that end, Mrs. Brenda Adams and I asked that this item be placed on the Board Agenda. It was discussed during the September 27, 2022 Regular meeting (Item #8) and at the board meeting this week Dr. Craft committed to having an updated policy for Board review by the end of this calendar year.
Rest assured, this is a priority for me and I will endeavor to ensure that we fully comply with Texas law. Again, thank you for the opportunity to comment.
