Respondents to two Killeen Daily Herald weekly online polls have weighed in on Killeen’s sometimes-contentious relationship with local developers, and their message is clear: The city should stand its ground.
In the reader poll conducted Aug. 13-20, readers were asked, “Do you think it’s a good idea for Killeen to waive unpaid developer fees, rather than seeking payment?”
About 88% agreed with the two “no” answers, 7% agreed with the two “yes” answers, with the rest unsure.
In a second poll, conducted Aug. 21-27, the Herald asked, “Do you think the Killeen City Council should allow more lenient architectural standards to accommodate home builders?”
As of Friday night, 54% agreed with the two “no” answers, and about 40% agreed with the two “yes” answers, with the rest unsure.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle recently announced that the city had failed to collect some fees from developers over the past several years, but that the city is writing off the unpaid fees and starting over with a new permit system.
In our online reader poll conducted between 6 a.m. Aug. 13 and 6 a.m. Aug. 20, participants strongly disagreed with that decision.
The poll asked: Do you think it’s a good idea for Killeen to waive unpaid developer fees, rather than seeking payment?
A total of 68% agreed with the answer that said “No. What’s fair is fair. Those fees were paid previously, so collect them now.”
Another 21% agreed with the answer that said, “No. Without a detailed accounting of how much is unpaid, the city can’t be fully transparent.
The poll’s two “yes” answers drew just 7% of the vote and the “unsure” response drew 4% of the votes.
The first “yes” answer, was, “Yes. If the amount in question isn’t too large, it’s not a problem to write it off.
Just 2% of respondents agreed with that answer.
The other “yes” answer was, “Yes. Since the city is getting a new system, it makes sense to start with a clean slate.”
That answer got votes from 5% of the poll respondents.
The Killeen City Council last week took up consideration of amendments to the city’s Architectural Standards Ordinance, which regulates the construction and appearance of residential and commercial structures.
Local developers showed up to protest the proposed amendments, especially an option of an 80-square-foot porch.
After much discussion, the council made a motion of direction to have city staff sit down with developers one more time in an attempt to hammer out a compromise.
Was the city trying to be a partner with developers or giving up too much authority?
The Herald poll asked, “Do you think the Killeen City Council should allow more lenient architectural design standards to accommodate local home builders?”
As of Friday evening, just over 49% had agreed with the answer, “No. Developers and builders shouldn’t get to set their own rules. Keep the standards intact.”
Another 5% voted for the answer, “No. City staff worked hard on those design standards; it’s not fair to scrap them now.”
There was considerable support for adjusting the standards, however.
A total of 29% of respondents agreed with the answer, “Yes. As long as the basic ordinance is still intact, it’s smart to adjust to the local market.”
Another 11% voted for the second “yes” answer: “Yes. If part of the ordinance isn’t workable, it doesn’t make sense to force the issue.”
About 6% of respondents agreed with: “Unsure. It’s best if the city and developers work together, but the city has the last word.”
